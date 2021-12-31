Boat trips cancelled after 'severe damage' to Falkirk Wheel
Operators of the Falkirk Wheel have been forced to cancel the last boat trips of the year.
Friday, 31st December 2021, 10:57 am
Updated
Friday, 31st December 2021, 11:12 am
In a post on social media this morning (Friday) Scottish Canals posted: “Sadly due to severe damage caused to The Wheel last night we're unable to operate our last boat trips of the year today."
It added that all those customers who were pre-booked on trips were being contacted by staff.
The Wheel’s visitor centre and boat trips had been due to be open between 10am and 2pm today.