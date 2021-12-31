Boat trips cancelled after 'severe damage' to Falkirk Wheel

Boat trips will not be running at The Falkirk Wheel today due to 'severe damage' being caused overnight. Pic: Michael Gillen.

In a post on social media this morning (Friday) Scottish Canals posted: “Sadly due to severe damage caused to The Wheel last night we're unable to operate our last boat trips of the year today."

It added that all those customers who were pre-booked on trips were being contacted by staff.