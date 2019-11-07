Bo’ness athlete scoops ethnic minority sports award

Bo’ness athlete and Forth Valley College sports student Lauren Tenn-Mills won the Impact in Sport accolade at the CEMVO Scotland Ethnic Minority Impact Awards in Glasgow.

CEMVO Scotland, which is a partner of the Scottish Government Equality Unit, aims to build the capacity and sustainability of the ethnic minority (EM) voluntary sector and its communities.

Eighteen-year-old Lauren is currently Scotland’s under-20 number one long-jumper and is an elite sprinter, who recently spent six weeks at Harvard in the USA on a sporting and academic training scholarship secured through Who Cares Scotland.

She said: “Collecting the award gave me a great sense of achievement. I would like to thank Monica Medina for nominating me and my parents for gifting me with such opportunities that have helped widen my future goals and Wai and Kasia at the Forth Valley College gym for supporting me through my journey at Forth Valley College and helping me throughout the academic year.”

Wai Mun Lee, who co-ordinates leisure facilities at the college, said: “I am really proud of Lauren. It seems that 2019 has been a very successful year for her as she just keeps on winning.

“This is a testimony to all her ethics, talent and the effort she puts into her sporting

career and it’s a privilege to be part of her journey.”

Monica Medina, the college’s Diversity co-ordinator, who nominated Lauren for the award,

said: “Lauren’s win at the CEMVO awards was a fitting close to Black History Month

celebrations.

“This recognition of her achievements as an example of excellence, demonstrates that black and ethnic minority people have made, and will continue to make, a positive impact in Scotland.

“I am inspired by Lauren’s spirit of perseverance and hope her successes ignite a passion for the possibilities in all of us.”