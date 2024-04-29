Blue Peter presenter Abby Cook from Falkirk makes the Young Power List of top 25 under 30s in the UK

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 25 winners, from the UK and Ireland, are all under 30 and overachieving according to the judges.

Blue Peter presenter and wheelchair racer Abby Cook, 21, from Falkirk is on the list.Abby, who attended St Bernadette’s Primary and Grangemouth High schools has worked in occupational therapy, biomedical science, tutoring and disability support - all before the age of 20.

She has Ehlers Danlos syndrome, which affects connective tissue, and she discovered wheelchair racing aged 12 after her condition stopped her participating in mainstream sport.

Blue Peter presenter Abby Cook visits her old school St Bernadette's to talk to pupils. Pic: Michael Gillen

When Blue Peter called, she was posting TikTok videos from her bedroom under the account name ‘hotwheels007’.

She posted on social media: “Very proud to be among the incredible people listed in @thetimes 2024 Young Power List.

"My career has never been straightforward, and it’s important to remember that an unconventional path is worthy of being celebrated. For that, thank you.”

