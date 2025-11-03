Blooming marvellous win for Grangemouth's GLitter Team at Britain in Bloom awards

Members of the GLitter Team with the other Scottish finalists at the Britain in Bloom awards ceremony. (Pic: contributed)

A community group working to make Grangemouth blooming marvellous has been recognised with wins at a national awards ceremony.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Let’s Get Grangemouth Clean GLitter Team enjoyed success at the Royal Horticultural Society’s Britain in Bloom awards on Friday.

The group won the Large Town category in the competition, and received a Gold certificate, as well as winning a Judge’s Highlight Award for amazing community spirit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They were among 44 groups selected to represent their regions in the finals, competing in eight categories for a RHS award – gold, silver gilt, silver or bronze.

And they were just one of three Scottish finalists nominated for the UK finals after success in last year’s Beautiful Scotland competition.

The other two groups nominated were Aberdeen City’s Aberdeen Communities Together and Fife’s Growing Kirkcaldy.

RHS volunteer judges visited Grangemouth and the other finalists over the summer, assessing them against criteria with the environment, community engagement and horticulture at their core.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dale Hector and Ruth Growney were given a tour of Grangemouth’s parks and streets in August – and were both impressed by all they saw.

The winners were announced at a special event on Friday in Brighton, which was attended by some of the GLitter Team members.

Phyllis Paterson, spokesperson for the GLitter Team was among those to make the journey for the awards. She said: “I was hoping we would get a gold award for the work we had done, but we didn’t expect to win the Large Town category as we were up against chocolate box pretty English towns and we’re an industrial town.

"It was a lovely surprise as we never imagined we’d come back with the Large Town category, and we also won the Judges Highlight Award, which was brilliant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Six of us went down to the ceremony, but there is a lot more work that goes on. It’s a team effort and we get a lot of support from the town.

"The judges were saying the whole community spirit and the hospitality they experienced here was second to none.

"They said you could feel the community spirit and that everyone was so excited and was behind us.

"It’s really nice to put Grangemouth on the map. We’ve been trying to highlight there’s more to the town than just the industry, and that’s the reason we entered Beautiful Scotland last year, which then saw us nominated for Britain in Bloom this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The award is for the whole town. We couldn’t do it without the support of the town. Everyone is behind us and supporting us – that’s what makes this possible.”

Juliette Camburn, senior officer for Community Initiatives at Keep Scotland Beautiful, said: “I’m delighted to see Let’s Get Grangemouth Clean Glitter Team recognised for their fantastic efforts at the Britain in Bloom awards ceremony.

“All of our Beautiful Scotland groups are committed to climate and nature action as well as community gardening, and the preservation and enhancement of their neighbourhoods. They all do so much spectacular work in their communities. Our Scottish representatives are valued by so many and seeing their efforts recognised so widely is truly well deserved.

“I’d like to congratulate all our groups for being selected to represent Scotland at the Britain in Bloom finals, a wonderful achievement that is fully deserved.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Grangemouth was up against groups from across the UK, including Bury in Anglia; Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council in Ulster; Congleton in the North West; Mirfield in Yorkshire; Oswestry in the Heart of England; Thornbury in the South West and Workington in Cumbria.