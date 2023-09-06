Polmont Horticultural Society held its annual show in Greenpark Community Centre at the weekend. (Pic: Alan Murray)

Greenpark Community Centre was awash with colour as exhibitors displayed an array of flowers, produce, handicrafts and cooking.

Green fingered gardeners took great delight in presenting their items to a bustling crowd of visitors and of course the judges.

While prizes were handed out to participants, the main focus of the day was celebrating the hard work which had gone into making sure the show was yet another success.

The horticultural society committee and judges. (Pic: Alan Murray)

Rena Moore, from the society, said: “The flower show went really well. Considering the difficult weather our entries were good and we had plenty of flowers. The handicraft and cookery sections are always well supported and there was tasty baking. I am always amazed at the standard of needlework."

She added that the society would like to get more children involved next year as the children’s section was light in entries.