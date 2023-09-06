Blooming marvellous for Polmont Horticultural Society's annual show
Greenpark Community Centre was awash with colour as exhibitors displayed an array of flowers, produce, handicrafts and cooking.
Green fingered gardeners took great delight in presenting their items to a bustling crowd of visitors and of course the judges.
While prizes were handed out to participants, the main focus of the day was celebrating the hard work which had gone into making sure the show was yet another success.
Rena Moore, from the society, said: “The flower show went really well. Considering the difficult weather our entries were good and we had plenty of flowers. The handicraft and cookery sections are always well supported and there was tasty baking. I am always amazed at the standard of needlework."
She added that the society would like to get more children involved next year as the children’s section was light in entries.
The prizewinners on the day were: Roses – Dawn Campbell (best exhibit); Gladioli – Dawn Campbell (best exhibit); Cut Flowers – Gordon Blair (best exhibit); Pansies – Ian Simpson (best exhibit); Sweet Peas – Tom and Susan Martin (best exhibit); Dahlias – Ian Turner (best exhibit); Chrysanthemums – Tom Sneddon (best exhibit); Pot Plants – Tom Sneddon (Janet Anderson Award, best exhibit); Fuchsias – Tom Sneddon (Central Scotland Fuchsia Society Rosette, best exhibit); Vegetables – Andrew Cameron (best exhibit, excluding collections); Vegetables – Tom and Susan Martin (National Vegetable Society Medal, 3 stump-rooted carrots); Cookery – Anne Taylor (best exhibit); Cookery – Sandra Reid (winner of most points); Handicrafts – Margaret Crawford (Country Curls Award, winner of most points); Children – Henrietta Stewart (best exhibit).