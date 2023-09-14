Blooming marvellous as Falkirk district communities recognised at the Beautiful Scotland Awards

Polmont Community Council were successful at the Beautiful Scotland Awards winning a Silver Gilt Award and the award for Best Small Town. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

Polmont Community Council and Let’s Get Grangemouth Clean gLitter Team were among those whose commitment and hard work was recognised at this year’s Beautiful Scotland awards.

A total of 45 groups from across Scotland were presented with awards and certificates of recognition for their efforts to improve, enhance and protect biodiversity and the places they care for and work and live in.

Polmont Community Council won the Small Town Award and, taking part in the judged category, received a Silver Gilt certificate.

While Let’s Get Grangemouth Clean gLitter Team took part in the non-judged category and received a certificate of recognition.

Kevin Ashe, from Polmont Community Council, said: “It’s brilliant to have got these awards. It was our first year and we’ve done a lot of work as you don’t know what you’re going up against or what the judges are looking for. It’s good that it’s been recognised.”

Kevin explained the team are already planning more community events for the town as well as looking at other garden areas to work on and develop going forward.

He added: “We’ve got ideas and we’ve got more funding. The locals think it’s really fantastic we’ve got a village centre with benches and planters bringing people together. The feedback has been great.

”Special thanks to MGM Timber and Woodside Plants for their continued support. Thanks also to all the other businesses who have given their help and support throughout our first year as a garden group.

“The only problem we have is that we don’t have a base. We’re basically painting in back gardens and doing stuff in the street. It makes it a good achievement in what we’ve got considering we’ve not got anywhere we can really call home.”

The annual awards are hosted by environmental charity Keep Scotland Beautiful and were held in person for the first time since 2019 with a special ceremony at the Royal Botanic Gardens in Edinburgh last Friday.

Judging visits took place during early August with a team of volunteer judges considering groups’ efforts across three pillars – horticultural achievement, environmental responsibility and community participation.

A non-judged category was introduced in 2021 for groups who wanted access to the support, resources and recognition available through the initiative but did not yet feel ready to participate in a judged category.

Juliette Camburn, senior officer, community initiatives at Keep Scotland Beautiful, said: “I’d like to wish a huge congratulations to the two groups in Falkirk who were honoured at this year’s Beautiful Scotland awards night. Being together in person to celebrate the collective efforts to improve our local communities, after such a long absence, has been fantastic. We’re facing climate and nature crises in Scotland and everyone must play their part to halt biodiversity loss and to protect and enhance nature. The efforts of our groups, an all involved in their communities, is truly inspiring, ensuring their local areas are not only protected but improved for future generations. Every group thoroughly deserves their awards and recognition, and their collective effort is immensely appreciated.”