Blooming Bairns rescue plants from Callendar Square demolition to add colour to Falkirk town centre

The Blooming Bairns floral group has stepped in to bring a bit of greenery to Falkirk’s High Street by rescuing plants from the ongoing demolition at Callendar Square.

With permission from Falkirk Council and access kindly facilitated by Morton’s Demolition, the group have carefully relocated plants from the site, adding subtle changes to the town centre’s landscape.

The plants—previously part of the landscaping around Callendar Square—now feature in planters along the High Street, bringing a touch of colour to the area.

Two large pots with Skimmia have been placed outside Trinity Church, with two more set to be positioned outside the Falkirk Delivers office, enhancing the street’s appearance with these simple additions.

Plants from around the Callendar Square demolition site have been rescued by the Blooming Bairns and relocated to other parts of the High Street. (Pic: Submitted)

Ann Bruce, spokesperson for Blooming Bairns, said: “We’re grateful to Falkirk Council for supporting this project and to Mortons Demolition for allowing us access to retrieve these plants.

“Our aim is to give these plants a second chance while offering a little extra greenery to the High Street.”

This project also reflects the group’s commitment to sustainability. By reusing these plants, Blooming Bairns are reducing waste while making the town centre just a bit greener.

The recently established group of volunteers hope these changes will inspire others to take an interest in caring for Falkirk’s green spaces.

Blooming Bairns remain dedicated to enhancing the town’s floral displays and adding small touches that make a difference.

For more information about Blooming Bairns or to get involved email [email protected] or pop into the Falkirk Delivers office on the High Street.