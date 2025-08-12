Blooming Bairns are working together to brighten up Falkirk town centre

It’s been a busy summer for one local community group who have been working hard to brighten up Falkirk town centre.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Blooming Bairns have been out and about sprucing up many of the garden areas and planters in the town.

Among the work that’s been completed in recent weeks has been improvements to the planters outside Costa at the top of Vicar Street, outside Nationwide on the High Street and an area on Cow Wynd.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The group was formed last year with green fingered volunteers coming together with the aim of improving the town centre’s green spaces, planting flowers and fostering community pride.

Volunteers from the Blooming Bairns have been busy working on improving the look of planters around Falkirk town centre in recent weeks. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

The Blooming Bairns have many plans for the town which they will continue to work on over the coming months.

They are always looking for more people to join them in their efforts.

To find out more check out the Blooming Bairns Facebook page or email [email protected]