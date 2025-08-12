Blooming Bairns are working together to brighten up Falkirk town centre
The Blooming Bairns have been out and about sprucing up many of the garden areas and planters in the town.
Among the work that’s been completed in recent weeks has been improvements to the planters outside Costa at the top of Vicar Street, outside Nationwide on the High Street and an area on Cow Wynd.
The group was formed last year with green fingered volunteers coming together with the aim of improving the town centre’s green spaces, planting flowers and fostering community pride.
The Blooming Bairns have many plans for the town which they will continue to work on over the coming months.
They are always looking for more people to join them in their efforts.
To find out more check out the Blooming Bairns Facebook page or email [email protected]