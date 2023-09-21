News you can trust since 1845
Blind psychic medium overcomes visual impairment to launch new book in Grangemouth

Celebrated Scottish medium Dominic Boag will launch his new book at a special event in Grangemouth next month.
By James Trimble
Published 21st Sep 2023, 12:07 BST- 2 min read
Updated 21st Sep 2023, 12:07 BST
Renowned once as the UK's youngest psychic and an exceptional medium despite his visual impairment, Dominic is set to inspire readers with the release of his

powerful memoir titled The Voice of Spirit.

The official book launch party is scheduled to take place at 7.30pm on Thursday, September 28 at Grangemouth's Leapark Hotel.

Dominic Boag will launch his new book in Grangemouth (Picture: Submitted)Dominic Boag will launch his new book in Grangemouth (Picture: Submitted)
Throughout the event, Dominic – the son of ex-Morton football captain John Boag – will also take the stage, offering talks and speeches that delve into the heart of his work.

There will also be the chance for guest to ask Dominic questions.

Dominic said: “I am absolutely thrilled to be hosting this event and to meet with local fans once again. It's a very exciting occasion for me, and I can't wait to share

insights and experiences that have shaped The Voice of Spirit with the community that has supported me throughout this incredible journey.

"This book is not just my story, it's a testament to the power of resilience, faith, and the boundless potential that lies within each of us. I am genuinely excited to connect

with everyone who attends and offer them a glimpse into the transformative world of spirit communication.

“Together, we'll embark on a journey of inspiration, healing, and connection that I hope will leave a lasting impact on all who join us."

Overcoming the challenges of a rare nerve-related disease that nearly stole all of his vision, Dominic's journey of resilience, self-discovery, and his mission to provide solace to those grieving has culminated in this extraordinary literary work.

In The Voice of Spirit he candidly recounts his remarkable life story, from the onset of his visual impairment due to a rare disease to his rise as a medium, offering

insights and guidance to those seeking a connection with the spirit world.

Domin says the memoir's underlying message is one of triumph over adversity which can resonate with readers from all walks of life.

The Voice of Spirit will launch worldwide on September 23.

