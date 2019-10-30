Blind Falkirk great grandmother is a true inspiration

A great grandmother is enjoying life to the full despite being registered blind and is now helping others through her knitting exploits.

Marion McLeish (70), who suffers from retinal dystrophy, lost her sight in 2013, but never let it get her down.

She said: “I feel lucky because I had my sight, while some people are born blind.”

Marion, who lives at Bield housing’s Thornhill Court in Falkirk, has enjoyed solo trips to New York and Las Vegas and organised the social “knit and natter” group for residents.

“I knitted a shawl for my great grandson six years ago and I thought that would be the last thing I ever knitted.”

However, she took up the needles again in March and, with the help of pals June, Vera, Janice, Maureen, Janet, Grace and Isabel, managed to knit a ton of scarves and raise over £1100 for various charities including the Salvation Army and Strathcarron Hospice.

“I get them organised,” Marion said. “The say ‘Marion, you maybe can’t see, but there’s nothing wrong with your tongue’.”

Married to Ian for 52 years, the couple have daughters Angela (49) and Paula (46), grandchildren Coral (27), Keiran (23), Aimee (22) and Calum (20) and great grandson Lucas (6).

Marion, who worked at Provident for 22 years before her eyesight deteriorated, admitted she is actually busier now than she ever was.

“I actually have orders to complete,” she laughed.