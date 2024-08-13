Blind celebrity chef serves up a cookery demonstration at Falkirk area sensory centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A celebrity chef with a cult following is dishing out a special treat for fans when she gives a cookery demonstration in support of a local sensory charity next month.

Kim Jaye, who lost her vision when she was 30, is known for cooking up delicious meals and treats. She has written two cookery books in partnership with the RNIB and her YouTube tutorials attract hundreds of followers.

She is scheduled to visit Forth Valley Sensory Centre in Camelon on Thursday, September 12, for an interactive cookery demonstration and will be joined by the centre’s chef David Black, who has both sight and hearing loss.

The event is supported by the Blindcraft Trust and will build confidence and creativity in the kitchen for people who are experiencing sight loss.

Celebrity chef Kim Jaye will be giving a cookery demonstration at Forth Valley Sensory Centre(Picture: Submitted)

Kim, who is travelling up from Bolton for the event, said: “I was utterly devastated to lose my vision. I have had to learn to manage in a world made for the sighted and overcome all the obstacles that came with that.

​“Cookery has always been one of my passions so the opportunity to share my recipes and tips felt like a good place to start. I want to use my love of cooking to empower the visually impaired community, and I am really excited to come to Forth Valley Sensory Centre to meet everyone there to share tips and recipes.

“I never thought I would have the confidence to do this, so I hope to show people that anything is possible.”

Jacquie Winning MBE, chief executive of Forth Valley Sensory Centre, added: “We are all very excited to welcome Kim to our centre. We all know that sensory loss doesn’t need to mean that people can’t do the things they love and live their life the way they want to.

"We are delighted that Kim and David will show what can be achieved with the right support and we are all looking forward to sharing their wonderful food. We want to give a huge thanks to the Blindcraft Trust, whose support made this event possible.”

Visit the website for more information.