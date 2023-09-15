Blaze-hit Grangemouth bar restaurant hopes to start taking bookings for Christmas

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Abbotsinch, in Bo’ness Road, Grangemouth, has been closed and boarded up ever since the kitchen blaze, which happened on Sunday, July 9.

Now, according to owners, work has started to get the venue back up and running.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a Facebook post owners of the venue stated: “The Abbotsinch remains closed while we undertake necessary repairs to our kitchen caused by a fire on July 9. Work has started on the repairs and please rest assured we aim to get everything up and running as quickly as possible.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Abbotsinch has been closed ever since fire broke on Sunday, July 9 (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

"We will confirm a re-opening date when we know it. We would like to thank all our customers for their support, patience and understanding during this time. Please