Blaze-hit Grangemouth bar restaurant hopes to start taking bookings for Christmas
The Abbotsinch, in Bo’ness Road, Grangemouth, has been closed and boarded up ever since the kitchen blaze, which happened on Sunday, July 9.
Now, according to owners, work has started to get the venue back up and running.
In a Facebook post owners of the venue stated: “The Abbotsinch remains closed while we undertake necessary repairs to our kitchen caused by a fire on July 9. Work has started on the repairs and please rest assured we aim to get everything up and running as quickly as possible.
"We will confirm a re-opening date when we know it. We would like to thank all our customers for their support, patience and understanding during this time. Please
note our phone lines remain down, we will announce when this is fixed and we can resume taking bookings for Christmas."