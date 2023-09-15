News you can trust since 1845
Blaze-hit Grangemouth bar restaurant hopes to start taking bookings for Christmas

A popular bar restaurant has assured its customers it is doing everything it can to re-open the premises after it was hit by fire back in July.
By James Trimble
Published 15th Sep 2023, 08:57 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Sep 2023, 08:59 BST
The Abbotsinch, in Bo’ness Road, Grangemouth, has been closed and boarded up ever since the kitchen blaze, which happened on Sunday, July 9.

Now, according to owners, work has started to get the venue back up and running.

In a Facebook post owners of the venue stated: “The Abbotsinch remains closed while we undertake necessary repairs to our kitchen caused by a fire on July 9. Work has started on the repairs and please rest assured we aim to get everything up and running as quickly as possible.

The Abbotsinch has been closed ever since fire broke on Sunday, July 9 (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)The Abbotsinch has been closed ever since fire broke on Sunday, July 9 (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)
"We will confirm a re-opening date when we know it. We would like to thank all our customers for their support, patience and understanding during this time. Please

note our phone lines remain down, we will announce when this is fixed and we can resume taking bookings for Christmas."

