The incident happened at around 8pm on Sunday, July 9.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 7.33pm on Sunday, July 9 to reports of a fire at a commercial premises on Bo'ness Road, Grangemouth.

“Operations Control mobilised three fire appliances where firefighters extinguished an extractor unit which was on fire. There were no reported casualties and crews

A fire broke out at the Abbotsinch restaurant, in Bo'ness Road, Grangemouth on Sunday evening (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

left at 10pm after ensuring the area was safe."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Owners of the premises said the premises will remain closed for the timebeing.

A message on the Abbotsinch Facebook page stated: “Please note we will closed until further notice. We have had a small fire within the premises and will have to

assess the damage before re-opening.