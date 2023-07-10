News you can trust since 1845
Blaze breaks out at popular Grangemouth restaurant

Large plumes of black smoke billowed from the rear of a restaurant and firefighters were quickly on the scene to deal with the blaze.
By James Trimble
Published 10th Jul 2023, 09:57 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Jul 2023, 12:46 BST

The incident happened at around 8pm on Sunday, July 9.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 7.33pm on Sunday, July 9 to reports of a fire at a commercial premises on Bo'ness Road, Grangemouth.

“Operations Control mobilised three fire appliances where firefighters extinguished an extractor unit which was on fire. There were no reported casualties and crews

A fire broke out at the Abbotsinch restaurant, in Bo'ness Road, Grangemouth on Sunday evening (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)A fire broke out at the Abbotsinch restaurant, in Bo'ness Road, Grangemouth on Sunday evening (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)
left at 10pm after ensuring the area was safe."

Owners of the premises said the premises will remain closed for the timebeing.

A message on the Abbotsinch Facebook page stated: “Please note we will closed until further notice. We have had a small fire within the premises and will have to

assess the damage before re-opening.

"Thankfully everyone is safe and no-one was injured. Sorry for any inconvenience caused.”

