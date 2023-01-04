The Willow Tree in West Port was targeted after it had recently changed its name from The Black Bitch.

The company who owns the pub, Greene King, believed the name was racially offensive, and decided to change it at the end of last year, despite local protest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A petition was launched that gathered over 10,000 signatures to retain the historic pub’s name, which originally comes from a local legend of a black hound that swam across the loch to take food to her incarcerated owner.

Black Bitch pub: West Lothian pub hit with graffiti after controversial name change

The council, who also received over 500 objections, deferred the decision and Greene King turned to the Scottish Government to decide.

The plans were later approved by reporter Elspeth Cook, who said: “I have carefully considered the submissions from members of the public and local community groups regarding the story of the black bitch (depicted as a species of hound) and its importance to the history and identity of Linlithgow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“While the story is undoubtedly of historic and cultural importance to Linlithgow it is evident that the listed buildings were erected after the event took place.

“Consequently they have no direct connection to the event. Since the middle of the 20th century the public house name has commemorated the event but this is not the original business name.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Black Bitch pub: West Lothian pub hit with graffiti after controversial name change

“It had two names prior to that: the “Western Tavern” and “Robert Braes Wine and Spirits”. As a result I do not consider the name of the business is an integral element of the historic interest of these buildings.”

Advertisement Hide Ad