Black Bitch bites back in Linlithgow Marches

The cheeky float was of course a reference to the ongoing row in the town about brewer Greene King’s controversial plan to change the name of the famous Linlithgow pub caught up in a race row.
Local people are outraged that the famous Linlithgow Black Bitch could be seen in such a way, with the local historical icon celebrated in the town for hundreds of years. Protestors fighting to keep the name are still urging Greene King to reverse their decision to change it to the Willow Tree.
There was a large cheer when the float passed the old tavern when heading through the town centre on Tuesday, showing just how popular the Black Bitch still is in Linlithgow.