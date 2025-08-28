Bissett's back at BTW: Alan helps a real Falkirk institution mark it's 40th birthday

The ever popular Behind the Wall is proud to celebrate its 40th anniversary this year and old pal Alan Bissett – who’s played the venue a fair few times – is helping them do just that.

The Melville Street venue is hosting a long, long weekend of events and entertainment to mark its four decades of serving and entertaining punters and who better than writer and performer Alan Bissett to kick things off with his latest one man assault on the funny bone, When Bill Met Alasdair, from 7.30pm on Thursday, October 30.

The new show sees Alan – the man behind massively popular Moira Monologues – channel and tap into the essence of both the Big Yin, Billy Connolly, and author Alasdair Gray.

The one-man play sees Alan portray Billy and Alasdair, speculating what shenanigans may have occurred when the two Glasgow icons met each other at the launch of Alasdair’s classic 1981 novel Lanark.

Alan Bissett takes on the mantle of the Big Yin at BTW later this year (Picture: Submitted)

