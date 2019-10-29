Birthday girl (101) says daily banana and hard work are key to long life

A 101-year-old birthday girl insists a banana a day and a good work ethic are key to a long and happy life.

Janet Darling celebrated the milestone occasion at Barleystone Care Home in Westquarter last Friday where the ballroom dance fanatic was treated to live entertainment from singer Stevie Durrand and dancers David and Eileen Sharp.

The Linlithgow-born woman, once a ballroom dancer herself, also received birthday cards, presents and a cake as she noted how nice it was to celebrate her birthday with so many people.

Janet spent much of her working life in domestic services at Hopetoun House, Queensferry.

She later married and had a son named Charles who migrated to Canada and worked in the police force.

When asked what her secret to a long life is, Janet singled out her daily banana routine and added she believes in the importance of working hard, being independent, eating well and staying active.

Karen Syme, home manager at Barleystone, said: “We were delighted to celebrate Janet’s special birthday, it was heart-warming to see her face as she watched David and Eileen perform her favourite dances.”