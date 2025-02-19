Birthday celebrations planned as Falkirk's Howgate Shopping Centre turns 35

By Fiona Dobie
Published 19th Feb 2025, 08:47 BST
Updated 19th Feb 2025, 23:30 BST

A day of celebration is planned to mark the 35th birthday of Falkirk’s Howgate Shopping Centre – and everyone’s invited.

The event will take place on Saturday, April 12 to mark the shopping centre’s anniversary.

The Howgate officially opened its doors to visitors on April 14, 1990 and has been continuing to welcome shoppers ever since.

A full programme of events is planned for April 12 between 9am and 5.30pm with something for everyone to enjoy.

The Howgate Shopping Centre marks its 35th birthday in April. (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)The Howgate Shopping Centre marks its 35th birthday in April. (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)
Among the activities already announced are the return of the Blackheart Market; the Howgate Market and performances from local groups and organisations.

The Blackheart Market will bring dark, gothic and alternative vibes to the centre and is one not to be missed if you’re a fan of all things horror, gothic and unique.

There will be plenty of other stalls to browse from local businesses and crafters at the Howgate Market too.

In terms of entertainment, already on the bill are Treubh Dannsa dance group, Ukey Hooky ukulele band and the young performers of Project Theatre.

Organisers have also invited Falkirk legend Alex Totten along as a special guest on the day and more surprises will be revealed in the run up to the event.

A spokesperson for the Howgate said: “We are beyond excited to invite you to celebrate 35 amazing years with us at The Howgate Shopping Centre!

“Save the date – 12th April – and get ready for a fantastic day filled with live entertainment, markets, and VIP appearances!”

For more information, or to keep up to date with all that’s planned as it is announced, visit The Howgate Shopping Centre’s page on Facebook.

