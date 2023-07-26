Bin trouble: Rubbish is piling up in Hallglen street and tenants are apparently to blame

The bin shelter areas outside properties in Hallglen’s Bissett Court, which house tenants of Loretto Housing, have been piled high with rubbish for a number of years.

Now some residents are fighting back against what they see as the thoughtlessness of other tenants and the slow-to-react response of their landlord.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One Bissett Court resident, who did not want to be named, said: “Bins are left piling up for five to six months at a time, then eventually Loretto will come out and remove

The rubbish begins to pile up outside the properties in Bissett Court (Picture: Submitted)

the mess for it to happen again – I’ve been fighting for over three years to get a solution to the problem

“Loretto have said they are going to put a lock on the bin shelter and have sent letters out to residents reminding them they need to present their bins at the front of the street for collection.

"I’ve asked for help from Falkirk Council environmental health and Falkirk Council waste services. At least Loretto have tried to help, but they haven’t been doing enough. They have taken action on things, but it’s just not quick enough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There is one bin that has weeds growing under it because it hasn’t moved for so long.”

The rubbish is reportely almost always piled high outside the premises in Bissett Court (Picture: Submitted)

And it is not just the refuse that has been left lying.

"There’s been an abandoned car parked here that hasn’t been driven since 2017,” said another resident. “The street is just run down, but the bins are the biggest issue.”

Loretto Housing has hired a contractor to clear away the most recent build up of rubbish, but residents fear it will soon return and begin to pile up once more if nothing is done to encourage tenants to put their bins out for collection.

There was reportedly talk of taking some kind of enforcement action to compel residents to put their bins out, but nothing has been confirmed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Loretto Housing spokesperson said: “We’re working closely with Falkirk Council and local tenants to stop this happening again. We’ll continue to remind tenants