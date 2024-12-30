Billy Buchanan and his 'elves' hand out gifts in Bonnybridge
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Baillie Billy Buchanan, along with younger members of his family, sported a festive costume to hand out gifts to residents in a Bonnybridge sheltered housing complex.
He said: “For the last 35 years I have been going around Bonnybridge on Christmas morning handing out wee presents. It was started by the farmers in the Greenhill area where we went round on a tractor and trailer singing carols.
"Nearly 15 years ago I started concentrating on Hopepark sheltered housing complex and dressing up as an elf. I started going round with my daughter Jena and five nieces – Rachel, Alana, Sophie, Olivia and Elise.
"I’ve been delighted that as they got older they have continued to participate and they enjoy it. For some residents, the ‘elves’ are the only visitors they have on Christmas except their carers.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.