Billy Buchanan and his 'elves' hand out gifts in Bonnybridge

Published 30th Dec 2024, 14:22 GMT
Updated 30th Dec 2024, 15:38 GMT
A Falkirk councillor has continued a tradition of 35 years to present gifts to people in his district on Christmas Day.

Baillie Billy Buchanan, along with younger members of his family, sported a festive costume to hand out gifts to residents in a Bonnybridge sheltered housing complex.

He said: “For the last 35 years I have been going around Bonnybridge on Christmas morning handing out wee presents. It was started by the farmers in the Greenhill area where we went round on a tractor and trailer singing carols.

"Nearly 15 years ago I started concentrating on Hopepark sheltered housing complex and dressing up as an elf. I started going round with my daughter Jena and five nieces – Rachel, Alana, Sophie, Olivia and Elise.

Baillie Billy Buchanan with his nieces Olivia, Sophie and Elise, and daughter Jena, delivering Christmas gifts in Bonnybridge. Pic: Contributed

"I’ve been delighted that as they got older they have continued to participate and they enjoy it. For some residents, the ‘elves’ are the only visitors they have on Christmas except their carers.”

