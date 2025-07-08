Biking thespians gear up to pedal performance of Shakespeare in front of Falkirk Kelpies
The popular cycling troupe of talented thespians The HandleBards will be performing Shakespeare’s Much Ado About Nothing at Falkirk’s Helix Park later in the year.
The quirky quartet will be to be or not do being on their 2025 summer tour – pulling up in Falkirk on Tuesday, August 26.
A HandleBards spokesbloke said: “We’re performing at Helix Park on August 26 and we’d love for you to join us for this Shakespearean adventure.”
