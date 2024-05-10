Bikers beware and take care: Police issue advice to Falkirk's motorcyclists as weather heats up
and live on Freeview channel 276
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “As the weather improves, more motorcyclists are returning to Scotland's roads. If you are returning to motorcycling after a break, please be aware that your skills will have diminished over time.
"Take some time to get used to your machine again and be extra cautious. If you are new to motorcycling consider taking some extra training. Motorcyclists are among the most vulnerable road users and unfortunately loss of control is a factor in many motorcycle collisions .
“When overtaking, don't take risks. Only overtake when it is safe to do so and you are absolutely sure you can complete the manoeuvre safely.”
The advice also extends to car drivers, who are urged to take extra time to look for motorcycles, particularly at or on the approach to junctions and check their mirrors before they move."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.