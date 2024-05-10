Bikers beware and take care: Police issue advice to Falkirk's motorcyclists as weather heats up

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police Scotland has issued important – potentially life saving – advice to motorcyclists as the first signs of summer start to shine through in 2024.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “As the weather improves, more motorcyclists are returning to Scotland's roads. If you are returning to motorcycling after a break, please be aware that your skills will have diminished over time.

"Take some time to get used to your machine again and be extra cautious. If you are new to motorcycling consider taking some extra training. Motorcyclists are among the most vulnerable road users and unfortunately loss of control is a factor in many motorcycle collisions .

“When overtaking, don't take risks. Only overtake when it is safe to do so and you are absolutely sure you can complete the manoeuvre safely.”