Bike club calls on people to back bid to bring defibrillators to Falkirk area parks
Falkirk Junior Bike Club took to social media to get backing for its project to site defibrillators at three cycle hub locations – Callendar Park and Callendar Estate Activity Centre in Falkirk and Zetland Park in Grangemouth – and a forth portable device which can be taken to events.
The club has applied to the council’s Community Choices programme for £6920 to make the proposed project a reality and is now relying on public votes to secure the funding it needs.
A club spokesperson said: “Early access to a defibrillator can vastly improve the chance of survival. As a club we coach in many locations in Falkirk that are currently some distance from a defibrillator, and we are conscious that if someone was to suffer a cardiac arrest it could take some time to get access to a defib.
"Each of these locations is also used by many other groups who promote sport and physical activity, as well as many other members of the community, so this project
has the potential to offer life saving support for many."
Anyone aged 16 years and over who lives in the Falkirk Council area can now vote for Community Choice projects and each resident has three votes for small grants
and three votes for place-based capital grants.
