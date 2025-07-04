Big wins for Falkirk area shop and fundraising youngster at Pride of Scotland Awards

A local store which goes that extra mile to help the community and a seven-year-old boy who literally did go a lot of extra miles to raise cash for charity were among the winners at this year’s Pride of Scotland Awards.

Asiyah and Jawad Javed, owners of the Day Today store in Alloa Road, Stenhousemuir, took home the Special Recognition Award for donating over £100,000 of food and medical assistance to people in their community of Stenhousemuir since the COVID pandemic.

When COVID hit in 2020, the community minded couple used money they had saved for a family trip to Florida to support vulnerable people in their local community and donated around 10,000 items of hand gel and face masks to their local hospital.

An awards spokesperson said: “Their remarkable commitment to helping those in need, including supporting four local care homes, has earned them widespread acclaim.

Asiyah and Jawad Javed were Special Recognition Award winners at this year's Pride of Scotland Awards (Picture: Submitted)

"Their dedication has not only united their community but also received recognition from King Charles III, who personally commended their generosity.”

Seven-year-old Theo Hardie, meanwhile, earned himself the Young Fundraiser title after he took on the challenged of running 100 miles to coin in cash for his little brother Jude’s first wheelchair.

Jude was born with spina bifida and hydrocephalus and has limited use of his legs, so Theo, who was aged just five at the time, took on a mighty challenge to raise money for Spina Bifida Hydrocephalus Scotland by cycling to and from his nursery every day.

Topping 100 miles, Theo managed to raise £2043 for the cause.

Theo Hardie won the Young Fundraiser Award at this year's Pride of Scotland Awards (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

A year later Theo was at it again, this time running 100 miles in 50 days to raise £1060.

The funds enabled Jude to get his wheelchair and finally play alongside his big brother.

“The running was tougher than the cycle,” said Theo. “I just told myself “Keep running, keep running. When we got to order the wheelchair that was great as now my brother can finally have a chance to have fun.”

Theo’s mum Taylor said: “It was all his idea, we never brought it up or pushed him to do anything, We are just so incredibly proud of Theo and touched so many people donated.”

