Big question led Falkirk mum to write book for little ones

Lindsay Daniels’ new book Why Am I Here? grew out of her young son Finlay asking her that very question.

The 33-year-old Falkirk mum said: “It was a big question and I tried my best to tiptoe round it, to keep it simple so that Finlay would get it. When you think about it, it’s a profound question that philosophers have struggled with over the centuries.

"There’s no easy answer that will satisfy a seven-year-old. So I thought – I bet many mums, dads and grandparents have been asked the same question, so a children’s story that comes up with a fun and motivating answer would surely be a fantastic read that families can enjoy together.

Lindsay with children Finlay and Isla

“That was a real epiphany. So it was time to get writing.”

Lindsay then talked it over with husband James who was very supportive and encouraged her to get writing.

“I’ve always loved creative writing,” said Lindsay. “My earliest memories are being read to by my parents and for me the happiest times are reading to Finlay and his sister Isla, especially at bedtime.

“English was my favourite subject at school. It eclipsed everything – I remember going to a high school badminton tournament, spotting a spooky-looking house on the way there and thinking it would make a terrific story. I found making up stuff so easy.

"I started working in event management, got married and moved to Houston in the USA as my husband was working in the oil business. However, it was only in the last year, having moved back to Scotland, that I became really inspired to get writing.

“My message is very simple – the person in life that you will always be with the most is yourself. So I want kids to understand – I am here to be all I can be, to be the best version of myself, to have enough self-belief and ambition to dream big and achieve wonderful things in adult life."

Finlay was the main inspiration for the book, which Lindsay has dedicated to him.

The dedication at the start of the book reads: “For my boy – you inspired me with your big questions. Never stop asking and never stop believing in yourself.”

In the book, the smart and inquisitive little boy Jack – basically Finlay by another name – goes on an adventure filled with fun and love, encouraged by his mum to dream big.

He imagines himself in many fantastic, larger-than-life roles – travelling through time and space to become a hairy yellow-spotted alien called Ploop from Planet Bloop, a new species of shark, a scary dinosaur, a gladiator from Ancient Rome and even Prime Minister.

The words are complemented with beautiful illustrations by Lindsay’s sister-in-law Amy Walton.

“She has done a fantastic job,” says Lindsay. “They’re charming, quirky, stylised and add hugely to the fun.”

Lindsay has organised a launch for her book on Saturday, March 26 at Beancross Farm in Polmont from 1pm to 2pm.

Visit the website for more information on Lindsay and her book.

