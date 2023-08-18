Big pole a no go in Bo'ness: Council planners have bad news for communications company
A telecommunication firm’s attempt to install a 17 metre tall pole in Bo’ness has been knocked back by Falkirk Council.
By James Trimble
Published 18th Aug 2023, 09:05 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Aug 2023, 09:05 BST
Cignal Infrastructure UK Ltd lodged an application with the local authority on June 6 to erect the monopole, along with six antenna, three equipment cabinets and ancillary works on land to the south of Chance Cottage, Erngath Road, Bo’ness.
Working under delegated powers, planners refused to grant permission on Thursday, August 17.
The installation was said to have the capability to bring 5G connectivity to the area.