News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness
British teen ‘raped in Spanish hotel room by six tourists’
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries

Big pole a no go in Bo'ness: Council planners have bad news for communications company

A telecommunication firm’s attempt to install a 17 metre tall pole in Bo’ness has been knocked back by Falkirk Council.
By James Trimble
Published 18th Aug 2023, 09:05 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Aug 2023, 09:05 BST

Cignal Infrastructure UK Ltd lodged an application with the local authority on June 6 to erect the monopole, along with six antenna, three equipment cabinets and ancillary works on land to the south of Chance Cottage, Erngath Road, Bo’ness.

Working under delegated powers, planners refused to grant permission on Thursday, August 17.

The installation was said to have the capability to bring 5G connectivity to the area.

Related topics:Bo'nessFalkirk Council