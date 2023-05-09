Members of the ASA Scotland (Ancre Somme Association) charity supported Girlguiding in Bonnybridge as they took part in a litter pick across their area.

Tommy Davidson from the charity said: “These young people did an amazing job.”

Big Help Out was launched to mark His Majesty The King’s Coronation with thousands of organisations across the country getting together to help out in their own local communities in a variety of ways.

Members of ASA Scotland charity supported Girlguiding in Bonnybridge by taking part in the Coronation Big Help Out

As climate change and the environment is something King Charles has campaigned for most of his life, ASA Scotland also donated a tree and Lord Lieutenant Alan Simpson was invited to plant the tree as the King's representative.

The Big Help Out is to raise awareness of volunteering throughout the UK and provide opportunities for people to experience volunteering and make a difference in their communities. It is not a profit making or fundraising initiative and more details can be found here

