Big Help Out: Girl Guides and ASA Scotland clean up Bonnybridge

A charity supporting the Armed Forces joined Girl Guides to clean up their community as part of the King’s Coronation Big Help Out initiative.

Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 9th May 2023, 10:27 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th May 2023, 10:27 BST

Members of the ASA Scotland (Ancre Somme Association) charity supported Girlguiding in Bonnybridge as they took part in a litter pick across their area.

Tommy Davidson from the charity said: “These young people did an amazing job.”

Big Help Out was launched to mark His Majesty The King’s Coronation with thousands of organisations across the country getting together to help out in their own local communities in a variety of ways.

As climate change and the environment is something King Charles has campaigned for most of his life, ASA Scotland also donated a tree and Lord Lieutenant Alan Simpson was invited to plant the tree as the King's representative.

The Big Help Out is to raise awareness of volunteering throughout the UK and provide opportunities for people to experience volunteering and make a difference in their communities. It is not a profit making or fundraising initiative and more details can be found here

