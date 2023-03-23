Big changes coming to Falkirk's health and care services as plans move forward

The partnership, which links NHS Forth Valley and Falkirk Council, oversees the planning and delivery of a wide range of local health and social services and ensures

these are provided in a joined up way to make it easier and quicker for local people across Falkirk to access the services and support they require.

A partnership spokesperson said: “A review of the way community-based services are delivered has already been conducted as part of a wider master planning exercise for the Falkirk Community Hospital site.

Falkirk Community Hospital

"This Strategic Assessment looked at the range of services currently provided, including ophthalmology, speech and language therapy, sexual health, dental services,

psychology, audiology, podiatry, mental health support and inpatient facilities, as well as exploring future healthcare needs across the area.

"In response to new national planning arrangements for healthcare projects recently introduced by the Scottish Government, the next phase of the master planning

work for the Falkirk Community Hospital site will now form part of a wider plan being developed for the whole Forth Valley area."

Work to implement new models of care, services and support continue to be taken forward by the Falkirk Health and Social Care Partnership.

This includes plans to develop Cunningham House in Grangemouth as a longer-term rehabilitation centre to provide access to physiotherapy, occupational therapy and

other specialist services for people who require longer-term support before they return home.

This work, which is part of a wider review of bedded care needs across the Falkirk area, is being taken forward on a phased basis and the first admission for

rehabilitation support took place at the end of February this year.

The development of a new “Living Well Hub” concept, which would provide health and financial advice along with access to a range of social care, housing and mental

health support, is also being explored.

Gail Woodcock, head of integration for Falkirk Health and Social Care Partnership, said: “Staff working across NHS Forth Valley, Falkirk Health and Social Care

Partnership, and Falkirk Council remain committed to designing and developing services and facilities which will meet the future needs of local communities.

“A great deal of preparation work has already been carried out with local staff, partners and community representatives as part of the Falkirk Community Hospital

masterplan process. We really appreciate the contribution of everyone involved so far and will ensure this feedback is reflected in the Whole System Plan being

developed for the Forth Valley area. This new Plan will also incorporate proposals to develop GP premises across the Falkirk area as part of a wider Primary Care Improvement Programme.”

In addition to the Falkirk Community Hospital project, Falkirk Council recently re-affirmed its commitment to developing a new intermediate care facility in the area.

Discussion at this month’s Council budget meeting acknowledged that £3.7m previously earmarked for such a facility was unlikely to be sufficient.

Councillors recommended that officers work closely with Falkirk Health and Social Care Partnership to develop a new proposal and business case which will allow new