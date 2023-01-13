Big Bad Wolf: Awards for children's theatre company ahead of School of Rock
Youngsters from Big Bad Wolf Children’s Theatre Company are preparing for their final production at Falkirk Town Hall.
They are busy performing the the UK amateur premiere of the youth edition of School of Rock.
It takes place at the West Bridge Street venue from Tuesday, January 31 to Saturday, February 4 with curtain up at 7pm and 2pm for Saturday’s matinee.
This will be the final company production at the town hall before it closes in February ahead of demolition.
At the end of last year, the young members of the company were celebrating their success at the NODA (National Dramatic and Operatic Association) awards.
Last year’s show, We Will Rock You, won the NODA Scotland Utopia Costumes youth award for the best production by a youth company in the country. They were also runner up in the NODA Scotland poster competition.
The awards were presented at a rehearsal by Neil Hartley, NODA Scotland youth adviser ,and Elizabeth Donald, NODA district representative.