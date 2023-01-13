They are busy performing the the UK amateur premiere of the youth edition of School of Rock.

It takes place at the West Bridge Street venue from Tuesday, January 31 to Saturday, February 4 with curtain up at 7pm and 2pm for Saturday’s matinee.

This will be the final company production at the town hall before it closes in February ahead of demolition.

Representatives of Big Bad Wolf Theatre Company receive their awards

At the end of last year, the young members of the company were celebrating their success at the NODA (National Dramatic and Operatic Association) awards.

Last year’s show, We Will Rock You, won the NODA Scotland Utopia Costumes youth award for the best production by a youth company in the country. They were also runner up in the NODA Scotland poster competition.

