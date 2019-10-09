Bid to save Polmont Golf club from closure

Polmont Golf Club will be the scene of an extraordinary general meeting tonight which could save the club from closure.

The aim is to explain details of an eleventh-hour rescue package put forward to the committee “which would see the club continue”.

News of the meeting follows the weekend’s shock announcement that the club would have to close because of financial difficulties, and cease trading on Monday, October 7.

Representatives from the unnamed group offering the rescue deal will be present on tonight to discuss the proposal.

The Maddiston club, founded in 1901, published a statement on social media on Saturday explaining that lack of cash meant it could no longer continue trading.

A club spokesperson said: “It is with deep regret that we have to inform of this news.

“Unfortunately the financial position that the club finds itself in brings the committee to the conclusion that the club cannot continue to operate.

“Today will be the final medal for the club, and the club will remain open as normal for today and tomorrow and operate as usual.

“This evening there is a function booked which will not be affected by this news.

“Anyone who may intend to visit the club should respect the function which has been booked for this evening”.

Members will receive a formal letter in the next few days, and staff have already been informed of the closure, but the club thought it necessary to make a social media statement this morning because the word of mouth news would travel so quickly.

Now the club is to stage the EGM at 7pm for all paid members.

Members have been asked to share the club’s latest social media post, either online or by word of mouth, and the club’s committee will also try to contact as many members as possible ahead of the meeting.

Apologising for the sad news, it adds: “The club for years has meant so much to so many people & it will be truly sad to see it gone”.

Polmont Golf Club was formed in 1901, and has used its present course since moving from Nicolton Road to Maddiston in 1976.