Bid to restore Bo'ness bandstand to its former glory

Bo’ness groups are being asked to support a bid to get the funding needed to fully restore a much loved local landmark to its former glory.

The cast iron bandstand in Glebe Park – which dates back to 1902 – was made in Glasgow by Walter McFarlane and Co of the Saracen Foundry and is said to be a fine example of the ornamental ironwork it was famous for.

The project, which could cost ‘several hundred thousand pounds’, would involve using traditional materials and building skills to restore the B-listed structure to its original splendour and ensure it can be used by the community for many more years.

The bandstand is actually older than the town hall it stands beside and, more than a century after it was constructed, it is still well used, including as a venue for concerts by the town’s brass bands.

Falkirk Council is looking to source funding to restore the bandstand in Glebe Park to its former glory. (Pic: Adrian Mahoney)

It also holds a special place in many people’s memories, with many newly-weds getting photographed there after their wedding in the town hall, and the area is kept looking good by volunteers from Blooming Bo’ness.

Over the years, however, the band fell into such poor repair that sections of cast iron fairing were found to have fallen from the side of the roof as the wooden support had rotted away.

After a period of closure, Falkirk Council made repairs to ensure it was safe to use and stable but the intention was always to carry out fuller repairs, which they knew were likely to be very costly.

Council officers are now working on a project which seeks to “fully and sensitively restore the bandstand to its former glory” and applications for planning and listed building consent have been submitted.

The bandstand has been used by the town's brass bands to stage concerts in the summer months in recent years. (Pic: Scott Louden)

The estimated cost of refurbishment, however, is likely to run to “several hundred thousand pounds” so council officers have been working with a number of potential funders to raise the necessary funds for restoration work.

One application for Repair Grant Funding has been accepted for full project assessment by Historic Environment Scotland.

Another potential funder, the National Lottery Heritage Fund, has asked for evidence that Falkirk Council has consulted with the local community about restoration proposals when it makes the funding bid.

The council hopes that the community response will show that the bandstand is an important part of the town’s heritage as well as being of historical importance.

Groups are being asked to share their responses to the survey by Friday, September 26 at the latest.