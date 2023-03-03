Beverley Curran, who celebrated her 61st birthday on February 28, is taking on the challenge in memory of her mum.

Since moving to Scotland in 2021, Beverley has adopted the motto: Every so often do something that scares you because it proves you’re alive.

That’s the reason that, on March 14, she will be abseiling down the Falkirk Wheel to raise vital funds for Chest Heart and Stroke Scotland.

CHSS volunteer Beverley Curran will be taking on the wheel in memory of her mum, who died 10 years ago.

Beverley said: “I saw the advert for the event and thought ‘why not?’ And before I’d really thought about it, I’d booked myself in. Then I thought ‘oh my goodness, what have I done?!’

“I’ve done a little bit of abseiling before when I was a teacher. But the Falkirk Wheel is a lot higher than a 15-foot climbing wall!

“I like the idea of doing something that’s very far out of my comfort zone. I always think you should do something that scares you, every so often.”

Beverley, a retired home economics teacher, and her husband Simon moved to Linlithgow, from Hertfordshire in 2021. Part of the pull was Simon’s roots – his dad was born in Dundee. But with a son living in Hull and a daughter in Newcastle, a home north of the border was also a practical choice.

Determined to immerse herself in a new community right away, Beverley signed up to become a volunteer in Chest Heart and Stroke Scotland’s shop in Linlithgow.

Celebrating one year in the role recently, she was inspired to take her involvement with the organisation even further.

She said: “I’d already browsed the CHSS shop before I saw the sign looking for volunteers. This charity seemed very apt. My mum had a stroke when she was only 58 that affected her very badly and from which she never fully recovered.

“She died 10 years ago this year, so I wanted to mark that anniversary by doing something in her memory.

“I haven’t set a target for what I’d like to raise, but I’m hoping to make a big contribution to the work that CHSS does in Scotland for people like my mum.”