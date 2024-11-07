Better than all the Wrest: Polmont singer fronts Edinburgh indie band at BTW

Wrest return from a triumphant tour of Europe to plug in and play for the punters at Behind the Wall to kick off the weekend.

The band, fronted by Polmont’s own Stewart Douglas, will be performing at the Melville Street musical mecca on from 7pm on Friday, November 8.

Described as “Scotland’s most exciting emerging live act” by BBC Radio, and being awarded BBC Rapal’s Album of the Week, Wrest have enjoyed sell out shows at iconic St Lukes in Glasgow and the Liquid Room in Edinburgh.