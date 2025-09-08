Better latte than never: New look coffee shop set to reopen in Falkirk

By James Trimble
Published 8th Sep 2025, 12:46 BST
Updated 8th Sep 2025, 12:57 BST
A popular Falkirk branch of a coffee shop giant is set to re-open this month after undergoing a full refurbishment.

Costa Coffee, based at Falkirk Central Retail Park, is officially launching its new look store on Tuesday, September 16.

A Costa Coffee spokesperson said: “As a locally owned franchise, we’re proud to support Falkirk by providing friendly service, a welcoming space, and importantly, providing local jobs for residents in the area.

"Our refreshed store is a part of our ongoing commitment to the community.”

The new look branch of Costa Coffee officially re-opens to customers next week (Picture: Submitted)placeholder image
The new look branch of Costa Coffee officially re-opens to customers next week (Picture: Submitted)

