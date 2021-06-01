Best Scottish beaches: 13 of the most beautiful beaches in Scotland, chosen by our readers
We asked our readers the best beaches they have been to in Scotland.
When you think of golden sands and turquoise waves lapping the shore, Scotland may not be the first place that comes to mind.
But we have an almost endless supply of beautiful beaches – including many which could easily be mistaken for a spot in the Caribbean.
We asked readers on our Facebook page the best beach they had been to in Scotland. This is what they said.
A message from the Editor:
Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.
If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.