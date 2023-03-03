Beecraigs Country Park's animal attraction is set to close
With a big hole in its budget to fill, West Lothian Council had many difficult decisions to make this year.
However, one in particular came as a huge blow to locals – the axing of the animal attraction at Beecraigs Country Park, which has been a big draw for families for years.
This week, the council explained the rationale behind the decision.
A spokesman said: “The closure of the animal attraction is expected to have a minimal impact on future visitor numbers and overall service quality at Beecraigs Country Park.
"The move will save £95,000 per year, which can then be used to protect priority services such as education, social care and other areas of operational services.
“The council has significant and sustained budget pressures caused by increasing costs and a growing population, combined with insufficient levels of grant funding from the Scottish Government. Over the next five years, we estimate that we will have to make further savings of approximately £39.4 million with £15.5 million of savings required in 2023/24 alone.”
Linlithgow Liberal Democrat Councillor Sally Pattle said she had raised concerns about the closure.
However, she added: “I'm afraid some difficult decisions had to be made and practically I can see how – on paper – it no longer makes financial sense.
“Growing up here, the deer were a huge part of why we loved visiting the park and I'm incredibly sad to see them go. Local government has been chornically underfunded for years and I'm afraid services such as the animal attraction just can't be sustained at the moment.”