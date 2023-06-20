CluedUpp Games are bringing their Beauty and the Beast experience to Falkirk this weekend. (Pic: CluedUpp Games)

Think you know the story of Beauty and the Beast? Think again as CluedUpp Games bring the adventure that combines the original 18th century story with a whodunnit style mystery in an immersive escape-room style event.

In a tale never told, this adaptation sees the Beast cursed once again. With love not being enough to break the spell this time, hundreds of players will be gathering in Falkirk to help Beauty save the day.

Tickets for the event have sold out, but for those lucky enough to be taking part they can expect to complete challenges, interrogate fairytale characters and crack clues against the clock,

The adventure takes place entirely outdoors and teams of two to six people will spend two or three hours solving the mystery guided by a mobile phone app.

Tref Griffiths, founder of Clued Upp Games, said: “We’re committed to creating unique, outdoor experiences that bring people together and encourage them to have fun with family and friends. With Beauty and the Beast, I’m confident people of all ages will love this magical mystery-solving adventure.”

To complement the game, Falkirk Delivers has organised street entertainment for the day, with Beauty and the Beast entertainers visiting the town centre for a sing and a walk about.

It is expected that the CluedUpp event will bring an increase in footfall to the town centre, benefitting local businesses.