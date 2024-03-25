Beat the Streets West unveil their winners with Head of Muir taking the school prize
and live on Freeview channel 276
Beat the Streets West was launched in February and ran for four weeks when 3718 people of all ages got involved in walking, cycling and rolling for almost 36,000 miles.
Beat Boxes, with sensors, were located on lampposts throughout the participating communities. Players had to find their nearest Beat Box and hover their card over the contactless sensors then when it beeps and flashes their pointed were recorded.
Ten primary schools took part and all had cards and maps provided.
Others were able to pick up a free card from one of the distribution points or, for those over the age of 13, they could download the free Beat the Street app to play the game with their phone.
Gift cards, vouchers for books and sports equipment are on offer for the winners.
The school with the most points was Head of Muir Primary School with Denny Primary School in second spot.
The best schools average points was St Joseph’s RC Primary followed by Head of Muir Primary School.
In the community and workplace teams sections, first were The Mad House! followed by 51st Dennyloanhead Scouts, who both also had the same rankings for the average points.
In the small teams sections Bonnie Maws were first while Tommy Fitz topped the individual leaderboard.
Councillor Paul Garner, spokesperson for economic development, said: “Well done to everyone who has taken part in the Beat the Street Falkirk West competition.
“The game has been designed to help people discover the benefits of active travel and we’ve been delighted to hear so much positive feedback from participants. As well as encouraging primary school children to consider walking, cycling and scooting to school, the competition’s benefits have reached the whole community in terms of rediscovering parts of the town and helping mental and physical wellbeing.”
Beat the Street Falkirk West has been commissioned by Falkirk Council and is funded by Paths for All’s Smarter Choices, Smarter Places programme. It is being delivered by Intelligent Health.
Participants will now receive a survey to measure the impact of the game.