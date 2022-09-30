BBC Scotland wants to hear from Falkirk area's 'secret' singers

If so, a new TV show could see you receive vocal coaching and join a unique choir.

BBC Scotland are looking for people to join vocal coach to the stars, Yvie Burnett, for her new series, Scotland Sings.

For the past 20 years, Yvie has worked with a range of stars from Katy Perry to Susan Boyle, Lewis Capaldi to Leona Lewis, and has appeared on The X Factor and Britain’s Got Talent along the way.

Now, Yvie is taking on her biggest challenge yet – to form and coach a choir from some of Scotland’s hidden talents, those who have kept their vocal talents a secret, until now.

BBC Scotland wants to find this country’s finest “secret” singers - those who’ve kept their talents hidden away, who lack the confidence to ever sing in public but would benefit both physically and mentally from coaching and singing in a group led by Yvie, even if this is the first time they’ve let their vocals be heard outside of the shower!

So if that sounds like you or even someone you know – a family member or friend – now is the time the act.

To be considered, all you have to do is record a video or send the email address of your nominee to this address bbc.co.uk/scotlandsings and follow the instructions.

