BBC Alba looking for Falkirk folk to dig out their 'ancient' family recipes

A new series of Cidsin Granaidh Chalanais – Granny’s Kitchen – will be hitting the screens soon and producers are appealing for people to share their cherished, inherited recipe books passed down the generations.

Presented by Gregor Macleod, the Caledonia TV-produced series returns in 2023 and sees him cook and bake up a storm from his kitchen in Callanish, Lewis and all over Scotland.

Gregor enjoyed the experience of cooking through his granny’s old recipe book, in which she had over 50 handwritten recipes.

Gregor wants you to share your family recipes

The dog-eared, well thumbed book even includes additional notes in the margins with extra tips.

He said: “I learned so much about ingredients and cooking techniques of days gone by through my granny and the precious hand-written recipe books she passed down to me.“From her recipes, I learned to cook and bake with ingredients like carragreen seaweed and oxtail – I know there will be plenty more treasures out there in books handed down by friends and family across the country.”

Gregor relished the challenge of interpreting her recipes so much so he wants to find out what culinary delights have been passed down by the rest of the country from their friends and family.

Now he needs viewers’ help to look out their favourite old cookbooks or collected recipes for the new series.

