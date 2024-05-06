Battle of Falkirk Muir Trust: Historic letter secured by group hoping to set up Jacobite museum
The Battle of Falkirk Muir Trust has extensive plans to build the centre at a key location in Bantaskine Park. It would see the development of conference, cafe and other resources on the moor where in January 1746 Bonnie Prince Charlie’s 8000 men defeated a government army.
Until they fundraise enough money to take their project forward, they currently have a virtual museum and are constantly looking for artefacts to add to their collection.
The letter which caught their attention was from what is said to be a key moment in Anglo-Scottish history.
The letter, penned by King Charles II, himself the great- grandson of Mary, Queen of Scots, thanks the Lady Mary Erskine, Countess Marischal, for having hidden and cared for his regalia at Dunnottar Castle while he was in exile during the Interregnum of 1649–1660.
It reads: “Madam / I am so sensible of the good service done to me in preserving my Crowne Sceptre & Sword, that as I have put marks of my favor on your sons, So I could not let them go to Scotland without acknowledging also my sense of your kindness & care in that & in other things relating to my service during my absence.”
The signed letter was sold at Roseberys Auction House, London, in its Fine & Decorative Sale at then end of March for £7216, exceeding its estimate of £2000 - £3,000.
The crown jewels to which the letter refers are in fact the Honours of Scotland, which remain in Edinburgh Castle to this day.
Roderick Tulloch of the trust said: “The Battle of Falkirk Muir (1746) Scottish charitable Trust was established in order to drive forward a project to open a museum to commemorate Jacobite history with particular reference to the battle fought outside Falkirk on January 17,1746. This battle turned out to be Bonnie Prince Charlie's greatest but last victory.
“A few weeks ago a very important letter surfaced at Rosebery's. The letter, signed by King Charles II, is dated September 4, 1660 and is addressed to Lady Marischal personally thanking her for saving 'his' Scottish crown jewels.
"While King Charles II and his brother, the future James II, were in exile after the execution of their father Charles I in 1649, Oliver Cromwell made it his mission to erase the Stuart dynasty from history. In furtherance of this policy he had ordered the destruction of the English crown jewels and went on the hunt for the Scottish crown jewels.
"Information reached Cromwell that the jewels were being held by the Earl Marischal at Dunnottar Castle. Cromwell's forces sieged the castle and demanded the Jewels be handed over. Lady Marischal and five others hatched a plan to smuggle the jewels out of the castle under their skirts and subsequently buried them under the altar of a local church. They were recovered after the throne was restored to Charles II inMay 1660.
“As Cromwell had successfully destroyed the English crown jewels, the Scottish jewels are the oldest regalia in the United Kingdom.”
Jack Wallis, a works of art specialist at Roseberys, said: “We are so pleased that this wonderful artefact is going to a new home where the public will be able to view and learn about this pivotal moment in royal history.”
