Battle of Falkirk: Here's a gallery of photographs of those who enjoyed the weekend event

Lots of people headed to Falkirk on Saturday to take part in the Battle of Falkirk commemorations and all the planned activities.

By Jill Buchanan
Tuesday, 26th July 2022, 12:30 pm

Thanks to funding, Falkirk Delivers arranged lots for the younger members of the family to take part in, including face painting, circus tricks and a Wallace Trail.

As well as the events in the town centre, there was also the annual commemoration ceremony at the cairn in Callendar Park which marks the 1298 battle, one of the most famous of the Scottish Wars of Independence.

Were you in the crowds on Saturday or do you know someone who was?

Take a look through our gallery of photographs to see everyone enjoying themselves.

1. Battle of Falkirk

Pipers marched through the heart of the town on Saturday as part of the commemorations

Photo: Alan Murray

Photo Sales

2. Battle of Falkirk

Face paints are always needed at any fun event

Photo: Alan Murray

Photo Sales

3. Battle of Falkirk

Even the youngest of those attending Saturday's event got to try their hand at wielding replicas of weapons used centuries earlier

Photo: Alan Murray

Photo Sales

4. Battle of Falkirk

Youngsters got to try out the trapeze thanks to Wolanski’s Circus

Photo: Alan Murray

Photo Sales
Falkirk
Next Page
Page 1 of 4