Battle of Falkirk: Get involved in recreating Scotland's history in heart of town

The Battle of Falkirk event takes place on Saturday, July 23.

It marks the special time in Scotland’s history back in 1298 when, on July 22, the army of Sir William Wallace fought the army of King Edward I of England on the fields of Falkirk.

Each year the Society of John de Graeme remembers those who took part with storytelling, music and re-enactment.

Battle of Falkirk commemoration organised by the Society of John de Graeme last took place in 2019

Sir John de Graeme was a Scottish knight who fought alongside Wallace but was killed in action at the Battle of Falkirk and is buried in the grounds of what is now Falkirk Trinity Church.

There will be lots for people to take part in on the day, starting at 9am with the launch of the Wallace Trail in Callendar Square.

The event proper begins at 10am with live entertainment on the High Street, including a ‘Fight a Knight’ experience, live storytelling, axe throwing and falconry.

A wreath laying ceremony takes place at graves in the grounds of Falkirk Trinity Church

Along with the entertainment, Falkirk Delivers, who are organising the event along with the society members, are putting on a medieval market where you will be able to purchase traditional Scottish items.

Other exciting displays will take part through the day, so make sure you stop by the torture tent to see what punishments were like way back then, or take in an armoury display to see how soldiers dressed as they went into battle.

The procession will then wind its way from the heart of the town to Callendar Park to the memorial cairn for a ceremony at noon.

The march ends up in Callendar Park for a service at the memorial cairn

Among the musicians taking part will be MacUmba, who mix the traditional sounds of Scottish bagpipes with the infectious rhythms of Brazilian Samba percussion and have played at many events and festivals all over the world, entertaining audiences wherever they go.