Battle of Falkirk commemoration event set to bring history to life

History will be brought to life in Falkirk town centre this weekend as the annual Battle of Falkirk commemoration events take place.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The grounds of Falkirk Trinity Church will play host to a full day of re-enactments, music, battles and family-friendly fun on Saturday, July 19.

The events, organised by the Society of John de Graeme and the Society of William Wallace, mark the special time in Scotland’s history back in 1298 when, on July 22, the army of Sir William Wallace fought the army of King Edward I of England on the fields of Falkirk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sir John de Graeme was a Scottish knight who fought alongside Wallace but was killed in action at the Battle of Falkirk and is buried in the grounds of what is now Falkirk Trinity Church.

A day of heritage events for the whole family to enjoy will take place within the grounds of Falkirk Trinity Church on Saturday. (Pic: Alan Murray)

On Saturday, the church yard will be the venue for live entertainment including performances from Treubh Dannsa Dancing, Clann An Drumma, Uphall Pipe Band, Arria, Alastair McDonald and Ted Christopher.

There will also be re-enactment groups there throughout the day including Britannia XIV, White Knight Jousting and the Knights of Monymusk.

Visitors can take part in a Highland Strength Test, experience a full battle march, learn more about medieval weapons and ‘Fight a Knight’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also attending this year will be Heilan Spirit Falconry with a chance to take a closer look at the stunning birds of prey.

The event, which runs from 10am to 4pm, is free and promises to be a great day out.

As part of the day’s events, the annual service of commemoration will take place at the memorial cairn in Callendar Park at noon before the procession makes its way back to the town centre.

Organisers hope members of the public will come along on Saturday and show their support for the event, which is hoped can grow in the coming years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David Reid, convenor of the Society of John de Graeme, said: “We are endeavouring to build the event into a two day medieval celebration of Scotland’s past with jousting, combat demonstrations, music and so much more. Here is where you can play your part – turn up for our free event.

"While we are always looking for volunteers, your presence on the day is vital to showcase interest in the event. So join us and help us bring history to life.”

For more information on all that’s planned check out the Battle of Falkirk 1298 Commemoration page on Facebook.