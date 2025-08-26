Batter not miss this: Camelon chip shop frying up a 130th anniversary celebration

A long established fish and chip shop will be celebrating its 130th anniversary – yes you read that right, it’s 130th anniversary – with two days of low prices, great grub and face painting next month.

This year marks a major milestone for Lemetti’s Fish and Chicken Bar, currently located in Main Street, Camelon, and there is going to be two days of food related fun and games on Tuesday, September 16 and Wednesday, September 17.

Established in 1895, Lemetti’s has served up tasty treats and deep fried delicacies to generations of families in the Camelon area.

Earlier this year the culinary institution re-opened under a new owner who was more than aware of how important the shop is for the village.

Lemetti's owner Pierluigi Verrecchia and partner Donata Varaneckaite will be marking a historic Camelon anniversary at the famous chip shop next month (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Pierluigi Verrecchia, who previous owned and operated a takeaway in Stenhousemuir, took over the famous Main Street premises from previous owners and opened its doors after it had been closed for three months.

Although he does not have any links with the Lemetti family or the previous owners – the shop’s history is not lost on Pierluigi.

"My wife Donata and I decided to keep the Lemetti name. It’s just one of the most historic chippies in the area so we thought it would be great to keep the name.”

There was a similar story back in 2016 when owners Gino and Gloria Notarangelo took over the shop and also decided to keep the name because it was so well known and well loved in the Camelon community.

In fact when former owner and local councillor Joe Lemetti sadly died aged 69 in 2016 the couple decided to dedicate their Falkirk Herald’s Chip Shop of the Year title to Joe.

The shop has passed through a number of owners in recent years, but for decades it was owned and operated by three generations of the Lemetti family, starting off with Tuscany-born Luigi Lemetti way back in the 19th century.

Joe Lemetti Snr then ran the shop right up to the 1980s, before sons Joe and Michael took over for the next 30 years.

The latest guardian of the Lemetti legacy is in now doubt he has a responsibility to keep up the shop's good name and next month’s event is part of that.

