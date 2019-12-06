Basement Jaxx to front next year’s Vibrations spectacular in Falkirk

The headline act for next year’s super-popular Vibrations Festival in Falkirk will be Basement Jaxx DJ set, it has been newly announced today.

Run by duo Simon Ratcliffe and Felix Buxton, Basement Jaxx has “taken the sound of London SW9 to the world”, after a long build-up which includes putting tracks out on shrink-wrapped vinyl in the early days.

Vibration Festival 2020 headline act Basement Jaxx DJ Set.

They cut their teeth “throwing hush hush raves in abandoned south London pizza joints” ... but went on to enjoy album sales of more than three mlllion.

This included their album Remedy and their double platinum UK number one collection The Singles in 2005.

News that they are heading to Callendar Park next year is a real feather in the cap for Vibrations organisers David and Andy Ure, who have won a top award just months after the inaugural event.

The festival received the Scottish Industry Newcomer award at a National Outdoor Events Association ceremony, which has put them well and truly on the young music festivals map of Scotland.

The summer’s event was headlined by Feeder and featured performances from The Coral, The Alabama 3 and Stevie McCrorie.

After today’s announcement in Falkirk it’s clear the town has added a prestigious new string to its visitor tourism bow, with an event capable of drawing pop music fans from across the country.

Basement Jaxx are double BRIT award winners and received a Grammy for their third album “Kish Kash” and continue to produce quality releases on their own label, Atlantic Jaxx Recordings.

This year they took their orchestral project to the Sydney Opera House as part of an Australian tour, collaborated with Ukrainian yodeller Sofia Shkidchenko, on “Yodel Song”, wrote music for “The Rubbish World of Dave Spud”, a children’s TV show on ITV - to name just some of their activities.

Meanwhile they continue DJ’ing around the world, including their long-running Ibiza residency at Glitterbox.

Now they are adding Falkirk to their colourful itinerary - and will be the main attraction at what could be one of the most memorable entertainment events of 2020.