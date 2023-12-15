With Christmas only days away it seems many people are looking ahead … and booking their next foreign holiday.

A Falkirk travel agent says they’ve already booked more holidays for next summer than they had at this time next year, despite the financial pressures many are facing.

However, potential holidaymakers do want to ensure that they get value for money wherever they decide to go.

Greig Avinou, manager of Barrhead Travel Falkirk, said: “This year has shown that despite market challenges, holidays remain a spending priority for people across the country, and next year we expect most people will spend at least same, or more, on holidays than they did during 2023.

Sunshine is calling for many this festive season. Pic: Adobe

"However, as people look to manage and spread out their spending, we have noticed that customers are booking earlier than usual – we’re already ahead for summer 2024 compared with this time last year for summer 2023. Another reason for booking earlier is to secure the best availability, particularly with the high demand for the most popular locations such as Tenerife, Turkey, Mallorca, Florida, and New York.

"Value for money will remain a top priority, and we are seeing people being more flexible with where they are travelling to make their budget go further. All-inclusive is making up more than one in four new bookings for next year as people look to budget in advance and spend less when away.

"Cruise holidays will also be high on the list for travellers who are looking to both enjoy value for money and visit multiple destinations in one go.”

And spending time with loved ones remains a priority according to Greig, who added: “We know how important holidays are to people, especially with families, and we are seeing demand for multigenerational holidays continue to rise as people go away as part of a large family group to make the most of spending time together – and we expect this to continue into 2024.

Barrhead Travel Falkirk's manager Greig Avinou. Pic: Contributed