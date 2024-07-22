Barracuda could open soon: New chip shop appears to be close to frying in Falkirk town centre

The new Barracuda chip shop in Lower Newmarket Street. Pic: National World

A brand new chip shop looks like it is about to tantalise the taste buds of hungry folk in Falkirk town centre.

Last December Tani Cota’s application to change the use of the premises at 9 and 10 Newmarket Street, Falkirk from a cafe to a hot foot takeaway was granted by Falkirk Council planners.

Mr Cota is a member of the well-known Barracuda fish an chip shop family, which has a branch in Linlithgow Road, Bo’ness and another in Edinburgh.

According to the signs which have now been erected, the premises in Newmarket Street will be called Via Barracuda and will also be selling pizzas, pasta dishes and other delicacies.

Last year the officer’s report on the online planning documents stated the two units involved in the proposal – which have been home to a newsagents, a cafe and a charity shop in the past – dated from the late 1970s.

The report added: “The units occupy both a ground floor and first floor area, albeit the first floor is smaller in size, intended for back-office uses. It is now being proposed to combine the units and change the use of the units to a hot food takeaway, as well as alter the shop frontages and add an extraction system which would include external flues.”

Anticipation is already growing for the opening of the new chip shop, with people taking to social media and commenting after the signs appeared recently. Many of the posts had positive things to say about the Bo’ness shop and were pleased a branch was filling a vacant premises opening in Falkirk.