And the Trustees who look after the Players home – the former Borrowstoun Primary School which has housed the Barony Theatre since 1964 – were toasting another major success this week.

The Players were over the moon to receive enough votes in the Falkirk-wide Community Choices vote to secure £51,012 to renew the theatre’s slate roof.

Two years ago, the first section of the roof repair was also funded via the Community Choices vote – to the tune of £23,500.

The first part of the roof repair was completed two years ago; Players are delighted to have secured £51,012 for the second phase.

With a contractor already in place, Barony Players secretary Andrew Mackie is now hoping that the second section of the roof can be completed later this year.

He said: “It’s a fantastic way to celebrate our 70th anniversary and we want to thank everyone in the community who voted for us. We’re all delighted.

“The first roof repairs were completed two years ago, also following a Community Choices award. This saw the worst of the repairs being tackled.

“We split it into three sections, in case we had to fundraise ourselves. Receiving this Falkirk-wide project funding will see 85 per cent of the roof renewed.

“The building is over 100 years old and the roof was reaching the end of its life as it had been patched so many times – it was more patch than roof!

“The first tranche of funding tackled the areas most in need of repair; the latest funding will cover parts that were serviceable but on their last legs.

“We’ve got a local contractor lined up and are hoping the work can be done this year but that will depend on the contractor’s availability.”

It couldn’t come at a better time for the Trustees who run the charity and serve as caretakers of the Barony Theatre building in Bo’ness, with a 25-year lease from Falkirk Council.

They are gearing up for a busy year of events, including a special celebration of their 70th anniversary in September – likely coinciding with Doors Open Day.

The Players weren't the only ones in Bo’ness celebrating a Community Choices award this week though.

Bo’ness Children’s Fair Festival committee was also delighted to receive two awards following the public vote – £18,071 for a marquee and portable seating and £2000 for procession bands.

Chairman Frank McGarry said: “The marquee and seating will serve us for many years to come, saving us at least £2000 every year in hire costs.

“It’ll make a huge difference to us so we'd like to thank everyone in the town who voted for us.”

As detailed on the Bo’ness front page this week, the Newtown Park Association also received a £28,431 windfall to install modern and accessible toilet facilities at the football ground.

There was further good news for Bo'ness United Community FC which secured £5000 to purchase new goals and Bo'ness Car4U which received £2000 for its cancer patients transport service.