Bark in the Park: Scottish SPCA fundraiser in Falkirk's Callendar Park

Bark in the Park fundraiser for the Scottish SPCA, Scotland's animal welfare charity, takes place on August 28 from 10.30am in the Falkirk park.

The registration fee is £13 for adults, £6.50 for under 18s and dogs are free. But the first 200 who sign up can get 30 per cent off by using the registration code BARK30.

Callendar Park is popular with dog walkers and now you can help Scotland's animal welfare charity while striding out with your pooch

People are also being encouraged to collect sponsorship for the charity. If you raise £60 by August 25 – which will feed a dog in their care for 12 weeks – and you’ll get a pair of sunglasses and dog bandana.

Those who raise £120 or more by this date will also receive an SSPCA t-shirt with their money going a long way and provide vital vaccinations, flea and worm treatment for six puppies!